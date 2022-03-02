Josh McDaniels Among Many Not Convinced Tom Brady Will Stay Retired

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh McDaniels wouldn’t be at all surprised if Tom Brady eventually ends his retirement.

Brady formally announced his retirement — despite not using the actual word — on Feb. 1, and the weeks since have been filled with speculation about the 44-year-old eventually changing his mind and resuming his career. McDaniels, who coached Brady for years with the New England Patriots, was asked about his former quarterback Wednesday during an NFL Network interview from the scouting combine.

“Whatever Tom wants to do, he should be able to do,” McDaniels, now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, said. “He’s given us all enough. I think, at this point in his life … if he thinks he’s done, then he’s done. It would not shock me (if Brady returned).”

When asked whether he believes Brady really is retired, McDaniels added: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Our interview with Josh McDaniels, who told @AndrewSiciliano and me that Derek (not David) Carr ?absolutely? will be the #Raiders? starting QB in Week 1. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/UccrpF4Gb7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 2, 2022

For all our sakes, let’s hope this storyline wraps up, one way or another, in the near future.