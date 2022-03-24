Marcus Smart Has Big-Picture Reaction After Career-High Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart put together a career night Wednesday as he and the surging Celtics embarrassed the Western Conference’s fourth-seeded Utah Jazz in a game that was never close at TD Garden.

Smart recorded nine of his career-high 13 assists in the first quarter as Boston raced out to a 15-point advantage and turned it into a 28-point win, 125-97, against Donovan Mitchell and company. Smart, who entered Wednesday’s game averaging just shy of six assists per game, previously had a career-best of 12, which he set and tied during Boston’s extended win streak. The Celtics, of note, now have won 23 of their last 27 games.

The outstanding output had Smart thinking big-picture, though, recalling how some naysayers were down on the 28-year-old veteran taking over the starting point guard duties entering the 2021-22 campaign. It doesn’t cause him to feel any sort of vindication, however.

“Not really for me because I know, knew, (have) known what I can do and who I am as a point guard, as a player,” Smart said on a postgame video conference. “My whole career I’ve been a point guard, went to college as a point guard, got drafted as a point guard. To be actually used as a point guard, I consider it that I’m probably in the right position that fits me and also helps this team. So I wouldn’t say it’s any gratification for me. But I’m sure it’s you know, in a simple fact that my teammates the gratification, you know, me being that person in the right spot to run guys. So, something I’ve been doing my whole life, something I’m gonna continue to do.”

Smart and the Celtics continued to make the game look incredibly easy during their rout of the Jazz. Boston kept the ball moving, made the extra pass and ultimately turned good looks into great looks. The Celtics finished with a season-best 37 assists against Utah, and it helped Boston shoot 53% from long range (19-for-36) and 60% from the floor (50-for-84).

“Just selfless,” Smart said. “We’re thinking great shot every time down and that’s sometimes you have to sacrifice a good one to get that, you might be the one that’s sacrificing. So that’s just our mentality on the offensive end, just get a good shot every time down the floor.”

Smart added five points on 2-for-3 from the floor in 27 minutes perhaps best depicting the difference in talk radio hosts’ outlook at the start of the season.