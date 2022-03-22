Unpacking Five Key Reasons Behind Celtics’ Remarkable Turnaround

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t that long ago when Celtics guard Marcus Smart was calling out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for not passing the ball.

It wasn’t that long ago Boston was blowing what felt like insurmountable leads to inferior opponents like the woeful New York Knicks.

It wasn’t that long ago many were questioning whether Tatum and Brown, the organization’s two up-and-coming stars, could play together in the long term.

The surging Celtics, now considered to be the hottest team in the league, have put each of those storylines on ice. Boston, dating back to Jan. 8, has won 27 of its 34 games with nine wins in its last 10 contests. The Green have vaulted up the Eastern Conference standings and now sit in a three-way tie for second and just 2.5 games back of the No. 1 overall seed.

The factors behind Boston’s turnaround — which now can be viewed as flat-out remarkable — are extensive.

Stars playing like stars

As many expected (and hoped), the emergence of Tatum and Brown has elevated the Celtics to the next level. Tatum, who has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice in March, is worthy of All-NBA consideration and deserving of NBA MVP votes. His offensive prowess has been on another level, depicted as he now leads the league in points scored after surpassing Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. But Tatum’s playmaking, his ability to consistently make the right play with the basketball in his hands, has not only got teammates involved but unlocked the entire offense. Boston’s assist numbers are ticking up, and while that’s not exclusively a product of Tatum, the star’s willingness to get open looks for teammates has played a key role. Brown, not to be outdone, has been largely impactful while becoming the Robin to Tatum’s Batman (sorry Grant Williams). Brown and Tatum have scored 30 points each in six games this season, including twice on the C’s recent four-game road trip.

Defense, defense, defense

Ime Udoka’s defense-first mindset has been the single-biggest difference from last year. The Celtics became the league’s best defensive team in terms of defensive rating March 6 and continue to maintain that status. Boston is fully bought in on that side of the floor — Tatum certainly is — with the cohesive play of Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Al Horford and Robert Williams leading the charge. Perhaps the best indication of Boston’s ability to both attack and limit opponents on that end is that it held Denver Nuggets’ NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokic to 23 points on 23 shots two games prior.