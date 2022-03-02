Nevada QB Offers Insightful Pre-Draft Nugget On Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham

NESN Logo Sign In

Carson Strong admitted some interviews with NFL teams have went better than others, but after hearing a story from New England Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham, the Nevada quarterback learned pre-draft responsibilities don’t always dictate where a player ends up.

Strong, a projected top-100 pick ahead of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, got to know Stidham as each worked with well-known quarterback coach Jordan Palmer. Strong also shared a second-hand nugget of information regarding Stidham’s pre-draft work, specifically with the Patriots.

“But a lot of people will tell you the teams you think like you aren’t going to be the ones that take you,” Strong said Wednesday, per Nevada Sports Net. “Jarrett Stidham, he’s a quarterback with the Patriots and worked with Jordan (Palmer), and he told us a story about how he had an interview with the Patriots and it went terrible.

“They showed up the night before his pro day, but then left. They didn’t even stay to watch his pro day,” Strong continued. “And they’re the team that ended up drafting him.”

The Patriots selected Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Auburn product, 25, has not started a game for New England with the organization spending a first-round pick on quarterback Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While Strong’s sentiments certainly were not calculated in nature, it’s hard not to think Stidham was dealt a bit of a ricochet shot with his comments.