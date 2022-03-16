Red Sox Announce Dates For Games Postponed Due To Lockout

NESN Logo Sign In

The 99-day lockout that postponed the start of the MLB season finally has ended, and the regular season is set to open April 7. As a result of the delay, the first two series of the season were postponed league-wide, but the Red Sox on Wednesday announced plans to make up the lost games.

Boston was scheduled to open the season with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays from March 31 to April 3 followed by three games against the Baltimore Orioles from April 4 to April 6.

Under the revised schedule, the Red Sox and Rays will close the season from Oct. 3 to Oct 5, while the series against the Orioles will be split across three separate months: May 28 (doubleheader), Aug. 11 and Sept. 26.

The Red Sox will open the season against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, with the home opener at Fenway Park scheduled for April 15 against the Minnesota Twins.