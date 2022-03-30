Robert Williams Provides Celtics Fans Update After Undergoing Knee Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams officially is on the road to recovery.

The Celtics center suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during Boston’s overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Losing Williams certainly isn’t ideal given the fact he has been a big part of why the Celtics have catapulted their way through the Eastern Conference standings.

But now Williams’ focus shifts to rehabbing his knee and preparing for a hopeful return during the NBA playoffs. Williams took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to provide fans an update after his surgery.

“Surgery went well, Preciate all the prayers and concern!,” he tweeted.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Williams could return in four-to-six weeks, which, if the Celtics make it that far, would put him in line to return around the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Celtics return to action Wednesday night when they host the Miami Heat at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.