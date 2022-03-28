Where Will Celtics Miss Robert Williams Most? Ime Udoka Hints Specific Area

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams possesses a combination of athleticism and versatility that is not often found in the NBA, and the Boston Celtics will be without said combination indefinitely as the star center decides what surgery to pursue after tearing the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Williams now is mulling the option of a shorter-term surgery that could help him return this season should the Celtics advance in the postseason. The other option, as confirmed by Udoka, is a longer-term surgery that would cause Williams to miss the remainder of the season.

And filling the void of Williams is more than the 10 points and 9.6 rebounds he has averaged throughout the season. The 6-foot-8, 237-pound big man is a dynamic defender and incredibly effective rim-runner. He provides the Celtics with a ton of production on both ends.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, however, hinted one key area in which Williams’ absence could be felt most.

“The thing we’ll have to make up some is the second-chance points, which he obviously keeps a lot of balls alive and gets us a lot of offensive rebounds,” Udoka said on a video conference Monday before the Celtics faced the Raptors in Toronto.

Williams has averaged 3.9 offensive rebounds per game this season as Boston averages 10.5 as a team. The Celtics rank 11th in the league in that category while also sitting 16th in second-chance points (12.9 points per game) this season. The fact Williams has shot nearly 74% from the field in 61 starts indicates his individual ability to get easy buckets at the rim, a number of which come off those offensive rebounds.

Udoka went on to share how the impending absence will task others to step up, and expressed his confidence in the defensive versatility of Daniel Theis and Grant Williams, each possessing the ability the guard all five positions, and providing Boston with some of what Robert Williams does on that end.