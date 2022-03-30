NBA Rumors: Here’s Timeline For Robert Williams’ Return To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams is on the mend and still may be able to return to the Celtics for the playoffs.

The center was injured in Boston’s overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Head coach Ime Udoka confirmed Williams would need surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee but did not have a timetable for a potential return.

But there may be some reason for optimism as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Williams underwent surgery Wednesday morning and could rejoin the Celtics in four to six weeks, which would be close to the beginning of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Of course, the Celtics have to make it that far and losing Williams certainly doesn’t make that task easier. But Boston has been on a tear of late as it continues to fight for the top seed in the East.

The C’s return to action Wednesday night when they host the Miami Heat at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.