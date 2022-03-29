What Robert Williams Injury Means For Celtics’ Depth Behind Star Center

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka projected confidence in his group despite the indefinite absence of star center and defensive anchor Robert Williams, who suffered a torn meniscus and thus has had his status in question.

Udoka expressed his confidence in Boston’s depth behind Williams, specifically when it comes to backup center Daniel Theis, with Al Horford and Grant Williams also offering defensive versatility that Robert Williams did.

“It changes the dynamic obviously, how important he is for us and what he does for us, but that’s why we feel confident with getting Daniel (Theis) in for these reasons,” Udoka said before the Celtics took on the Raptors in Toronto on Monday night. “And so, as much as we wanted to shave down some minutes with Al and Rob going into the playoffs, that’s also an insurance policy. And Daniel’s a guy who is versatile, can do a lot of the same things as both those guys. Different player obviously, but we’ll rely up on him. Obviously got the option to downsize and then Grant doing what he’s doing.”

Williams will need surgery but is deciding between one that would be a shorter-term recovery, which could allow him to come back should Boston advance in the postseason, or a longer-term recovery which would end his season. The Celtics will get their decision within the next few days, Udoka said.

Nevertheless, the move to bring in Theis at the NBA trade deadline now is viewed as a key add, despite not offering the identical skillset and athleticism as Williams.

“You get some with Daniel. He doesn’t jump as high or get up as high, but he’s a lob threat that brings a different shooting touch, as well. So we have Al and those guys there. But for the most part with Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown), our guards, doing what they do that will continue.

“So it’s going to impact us, but like I said, other guys have to step up. Nobody’s going to feel sorry. We got guys that are capable and we’ll keep it moving.”