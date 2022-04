NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox took an early lead over the New York Yankees on Saturday thanks to a no-doubter of a home run shot by Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo took a 97.9 mph fastball from Luis Severino 382 feet for his first home run of the season.

Dugie makes it look easy. pic.twitter.com/vxUP7nzqTe — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 9, 2022

The home run scored J.D. Martinez, who singled to lead off the inning.

Not a bad start for Boston, which is seeking its first win of the season.