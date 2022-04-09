Sidney Crosby Returns for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sidney Crosby is back in the lineup Saturday for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Crosby and Marino are taking warmups so they’re presumably in. #Pens — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) April 9, 2022

Crosby was forced to miss the game Thursday due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. Crosby has had a good season for the Penguins with 26 goals, 46 assists, and a rating of plus-13 in 59 games. Crosby has also been a force on the power play with eight goals and 20 assists.

The Penguins have all but clinched a playoff berth as they sit third in the Metropolitan Division. They are six points behind the second-place New York Rangers and six points ahead of the eighth-place Washington Capitals. The Penguins seem to be on a collision course with the Rangers as these two look like they will face each other in the first round of the playoffs.

The Penguins are currently trailing the Capitals 2-1 late in the first period. The Penguins are -250 (+1.5) on the puck line, +118 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-113), and under (-113). You can find the bars and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.