Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Wears Down’ Blue Jackets Defense Leading To Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins needed all 60 minutes to take down the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

While the score was 5-2 on paper, two empty-net goals really created a misleading final score. In fact, the game was tied until 16:06 in the final frame, when Erik Haula capped off his big night with a game-deciding goal.

The Bruins spent most of the game on the Blue Jackets’ side of the ice but could not pull away until the final minutes. Head coach Bruce Cassidy believes all of that time in their zone wore down the Blue Jackets’ defense.

“I think that’s how we’re creating a lot of offense tonight by pressuring their defense,” Cassidy said. “Their goalie was seeing the puck well so we needed second and third efforts around the net to get it by him so those are things we talked about between periods. We took it to heart and as a result, they were getting it out and changing a lot, that’s what happens, right?

“We’ve started winning that, I don’t want to say field position but that puck possession battle where they’re fatigued by time they get (the puck) so they can’t go and attack and that’s what I think happened in the third, eventually you wear them down. We got a call, took advantage of it.”

The Bruins certainly looked like they were applying the pressure, which eventually led to a score in the third, and then two more to put the game on ice.

