The Boston Bruins opened the scoring on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period with a first-period goal from center Erik Haula. The goal was Haula’s 11th of the season and 34th point.

The Columbus Blue Jackets were in danger as the Bruins applied pressure on goalie Elvis Merzlikins early.

Haula was given a dream of a clearing and did just enough to put the puck through.

The goal was assisted by defenseman Charlie McAvoy and fellow left wing Taylor Hall.