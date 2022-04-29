Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Scores 399th Career Goal Against Sabres

The goal was Bergeron's second of the night

by

The Boston Bruins held strong defensively in the first period and were rewarded as center Patrice Bergeron opened up scoring in the Bruins’ regular season home finale.

After a scoreless first period, Bergeron broke the deadlock and scored an unassisted goal at the 6:16 mark of the second period. The Bruins captain topped his first goal with another at 12:29 mark of the second period. That second goal was Bergeron’s 399th career goal. The goal has Bergeron tied with Phil Kessel in career goals.

After their home finale on Thursday, the Bruins travel to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs in the regular-season finale. The game will be broadcast on NESN+ and will include an hour of pregame coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.

More NHL:

Bruins Wrap: Boston Beat Sabres 5-0 In Regular Season Home Finale
Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Sauce Gardner
Previous Article

Jets Draftee Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner Reps Ridiculous Chain To NFL Draft
LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Next Article

Patriots Player Applauds Texans For Bold First-Round Pick In NFL Draft

Picked For You

Related