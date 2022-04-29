Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Scores 399th Career Goal Against Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins held strong defensively in the first period and were rewarded as center Patrice Bergeron opened up scoring in the Bruins’ regular season home finale.

After a scoreless first period, Bergeron broke the deadlock and scored an unassisted goal at the 6:16 mark of the second period. The Bruins captain topped his first goal with another at 12:29 mark of the second period. That second goal was Bergeron’s 399th career goal. The goal has Bergeron tied with Phil Kessel in career goals.

399th of his career…#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/d6PaucQqin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 29, 2022

After their home finale on Thursday, the Bruins travel to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs in the regular-season finale. The game will be broadcast on NESN+ and will include an hour of pregame coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.