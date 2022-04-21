Celtics’ Marcus Smart Scored Six Points After Apparent Hand Injury

Vintage Smart showed up in Game 2

by

Boston Celtics fans would not expect anything less from the heart and soul of the team.

During Wednesday night’s Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, Celtics guard Marcus Smart did what he usually does on defense, dove for a loose ball. However, he came up grimacing, clutching his left hand.

During a timeout, Smart was attended to by a member of the team medical staff. The Celtics guard did not leave the game and came out of the huddle showed no sign slowing down.

Smart followed up his apparent injury scare making a free throw, a 3-pointer and a contested layup.

It was typical Smart as he showed once again why he’s one of the grittiest players in the NBA.

More NBA:

Steve Nash Shuts Down Report Of Potential Ben Simmons Game 4 Return
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story
Previous Article

Red Sox’s Trevor Story Stays In Game After Scary Hit By Pitch To Head

Picked For You

Related