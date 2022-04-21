Red Sox’s Trevor Story Stays In Game After Scary Hit By Pitch To Head

Story showed his toughness against the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story had quite the scare in the bottom of the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Story was struck in the helmet by a José Berríos fastball clocked at 93 mph. After spending some time collecting himself, the former All-Star received some medical attention alongside manager Alex Cora.

The Red Sox skipper started to escort his middle infielder to the dugout before Story abruptly stopped and appeared to plead to stay in the game. Following a brief discussion, Story changed directions and headed to take his base.

That’s one way to endear himself to the Boston fanbase, who are known to appreciate toughness.

