Celtics Offer Big Reminder Of Bruce Brown’s Jab Before Game 1 Vs. Nets

The Celtics aren’t really offering verbal responses to Bruce Brown, but that doesn’t mean Boston is ignoring what the Brooklyn guard recently said.

Brown immediately gave the C’s some bulletin-board material after the Nets won their play-in tournament game over the Cleveland Cavaliers last Tuesday. The fourth-year pro suggested Brooklyn would be able to find success in the interior with Robert Williams III sidelined for Boston.

Well, Brown’s remarks eventually found a space much larger than a bulletin board. With about 20 minutes until tipoff for Sunday afternoon’s Game 1, the Celtics put the choice words up on the TD Garden jumbotron.

Even with Williams likely out for the majority of the first-round series, the Celtics are confident in their ability to protect the paint. Boston will try to back up this stance starting Sunday when the best-of-seven series kicks off.