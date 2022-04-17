Red Sox Wrap: Michael Wacha Handcuffs Twins Before Bats Break It Open

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox returned to Fenway Park on Sunday and used another complete effort, scoring six runs in the eighth inning to earn an 8-1 victory against the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox, winners of four of their last five, improved to 5-4 on the campaign while the Twins fell to 4-5. It’s the first time Boston is over .500 this season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox were held off the scoreboard for the first five innings, scoring two runs on four hits through seven frames, before showcasing just how deep their offense can be when it’s on and clicking. Boston batted around the order in the eighth inning and scored six runs on seven hits with everybody contributing.

Kiké Hernández started it with a lead-off single, Rafael Devers added a single of his own before Xander Bogaerts recorded an RBI on an infield single. That was just the start of it, though. Then it was a RBI double by designated hitter J.D. Martinez, a two-run single by No. 6 batter Trevor Story while a Bobby Dalbec single kept the train moving before Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI single and No. 9 batter Kevin Plawecki recorded a sacrifice fly for Boston’s eighth run of the game.

We're gonna let you finish, but first, we're just going to score a quick 6 runs. pic.twitter.com/XilMdGB0T0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 17, 2022

It was Boston’s single-best offensive inning of the season with the Red Sox previously scoring a season-high nine runs against the Detroit Tigers.