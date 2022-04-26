Celtics Wrap: Boston Sweeps Nets Despite Jayson Tatum Fouling Out

NESN Logo Sign In

The second-seeded Boston Celtics finished the job against the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets in a 116-112 victory at Barclays Center on Monday night.

Boston swept and eliminated Brooklyn from playoff contention.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

Steve Nash was severely outcoached by Ime Udoka all series, and nothing changed in Game 4. The Celtics continued to run a defensive scheme that created problems for the Nets. They also kept up their ball movement and the Celtics’ big men continued to facilitate second-chance points.

The biggest coaching mismatch regarded Nets center Nic Claxton, who the Celtics exploited all series but really doubled down on in Game 4. Claxton is a career 53.9% free-throw shooter. Boston fouled him in the paint all series, highlighted by a 1-for-11 performance in the elimination game.

Nash should have simply rotated other big men in, and instead allowed Udoka and Co. to be constantly bailed out in the paint. What should have been easy buckets under the basket became missed free throws.

The coaching deficiency of Nash showed up in the final minutes as well with the Nets allowing the Celtics to put the game away against a full-court press instead of fouling to keep the game in range.