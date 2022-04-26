Denny Hamlin Must Complete Sensitivity Training After ‘Offensive’ Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR on Tuesday announced it would require Denny Hamlin to undergo sensitivity training in response to an insensitive tweet the driver and team owner shared Monday.

In a now-deleted tweet, Hamlin targeted Kyle Larson — who caused a crash at Talladega Superspeedway in Sunday’s Geico 500 — with a racist post. Late Monday night, Hamlin removed the post and issued an apology.

“I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments,” Hamlin wrote. “It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologize.”

Hamlin is required to begin sensitivity training “by the end of this week.”