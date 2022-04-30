Don’t Believe OBJ: Patriots Reportedly Not Trading For Deebo Samuel

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. briefly set Twitter ablaze in the waning moments of the 2022 NFL Draft.

As the final picks of the seventh round rolled in, the free agent wide receiver dropped a bombshell, “reporting” that San Francisco 49ers star wideout Deebo Samuel was being traded to the New England Patriots.

Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 30, 2022

Samuel obviously would be an enormously impactful addition to the Patriots’ offense. But there was one problem: Beckham’s tweet, according to multiple reputable reporters, wasn’t true.

This … is not true. Carry on. https://t.co/dCtgDJ12Y4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Checked in on this. Response I got: The Patriots have less than $200,000 in cap space. So … yeah. https://t.co/v1P8tKYzXg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 30, 2022

It’s not clear whether Beckham was hacked or just wanted to revel in a bit of draft-day panic, but it appears Samuel is not, in fact, coming to New England. Sorry, Patriots fans.