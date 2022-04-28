Everything Jürgen Klopp Said After Signing New Contract With Liverpool

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool Football Club is delighted to announce Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract to extend his commitment with the club.

The deal means the manager will remain at the helm of the Reds beyond the expiry of his previous deal, which was set to end in 2024.

Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz also have put pen to paper on new terms, mirroring those of Klopp’s and reaffirming their dedication to the project, which began in October 2015 with the German’s appointment.

After inking the contract, Klopp told of his delight to Liverpoolfc.com by saying: “There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news … delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start.

“There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?