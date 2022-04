NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins came up short on Tuesday.

Former Bruin Torey Krug was welcomed back to TD Garden and even scored a goal in the second period to tie the game for the Blues. Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season, while head coach Bruce Cassidy coached his 500th career game. Despite the historic night, the Bruins suffered their first set of back-to-back losses since February.

