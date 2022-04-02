Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Alex Binelas A Steal In Pre-Lockout Trade?

Well, the COVID-19 pandemic obviously threw a wrench into his 2020 season, a campaign that already had gone off the rails due to a broken hamate bone in his right hand. And he sputtered upon returning to Louisville in 2021, evidently raising some concerns among MLB scouts.

“(The broken hamate bone) can really sap your power. It can really affect your swing,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, told NESN.com last week. “And I think coming into 2021, I don’t know if he wasn’t healthy or whatever it was, but he just really struggled to make contact. His first 15 games or 20 games or whatever were really, really bad, and that just caused his stock to tank.

“Because when you’re a college guy who that is your calling card, and you’re struggling to make contact in college, a lot of teams are going to be worried about that. Because if you can’t make contact against college pitching, you’re obviously going to be facing better pitching in the pros — that’s a real red flag.”

Still, the Brewers saw enough in Binelas to select him 86th overall. And the Red Sox clearly saw enough in the young slugger to take a chance on his upside in the Renfroe-Bradley swap — a move that essentially amounted to Boston buying a couple of solid prospects by way of absorbing JBJ’s contract.

“I think getting (Binelas) was a really shrewd acquisition,” Cundall said. “Obviously since (the Red Sox) failed to sign their second-round pick, Jud Fabian, that kind of fills that gap of another player from last year’s draft class in the system. But he’s also a very exciting player.”

Scouting report

Binelas, who turns 22 in May, is listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, a strong build that seems to help in the power department. He launched nine home runs and posted a 1.014 OPS in 29 games (132 plate appearances) at Single-A Carolina last season, an encouraging performance in his first taste of professional baseball after his aforementioned late-college struggles.

“Some guys are just better in pro ball than they were in college,” Cundall said, “and I think the Red Sox are banking on that what they saw last year in pro ball with the Brewers — I’m sure they scouted him there also — is kind of what he is now.”

Binelas probably won’t provide much value with his glove, although Cundall believes he might have a better chance to stick at third base than Blaze Jordan, a younger corner-infield prospect with a fairly similar offensive profile.