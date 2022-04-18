Kraken Minority Owner Marshawn Lynch Driving Zamboni Is Hilarious

NESN Logo Sign In

Marshawn Lynch officially became a minority owner of the NHL’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, on Monday morning and celebrated in true Marshawn Lynch fashion.

The longtime NFL running back better know as “Beast Mode” took a celebratory joy ride with on-ice donuts in a Zamboni at the team’s practice facility.

Check it out:

Marshawn Lynch tearing it up on the Zamboni ?



(via @brianrcobb)pic.twitter.com/q8rF4Uf5PR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2022

Lynch, as some football fans will recall, is well-known for a different joy ride as he took a golf cart for a spin when he was a member of the University of California football program.

The 35-year-old last played in the NFL back in 2019 and has since retired. He spent seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.