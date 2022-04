NESN Logo Sign In

A win Saturday morning now has Liverpool above Manchester City (for now, anyway) in the Premier League standings after a 1-0 victory over Newcastle.

Naby Keita scored in the first half and that’s all the Reds would need to secure the win.

Ice-cool from Keita ?



Newcastle looked to get on the board but an offside flag erased the goal. Jonjo Shelvey also had his free-kick blocked as Liverpool was able to fight off Newcastle’s new-found strength in the second half.