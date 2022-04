NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins fought and fought and it paid off.

Boston defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon to end its three-game losing streak, winning 2-1 thanks to goals by Trent Frederic and Erik Haula.

Marc McLaughlin was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in the win.

