Al Horford Update: How Celtics Starter Is Feeling After Back Soreness

Celtics big man Al Horford previously acknowledged how he was dealing with back soreness at the end of the regular season, but now is ready to go ahead of Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

The veteran Horford played 69 of the 82 games this season, missing a fair share of games on the second night of a back-to-back. Fortunately for both Horford and the Celtics that’s not something he now will have to worry about given the extended scheduling of an NBA playoff series, and shared how the rest of the past week has helped him physically.

“I’m good. Doing fine,” Horford told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jay King.

Horford added, per the team: “This week was very helpful. Just excited to finally be able to play (Sunday).”

The Celtics currently are a four-point favorite entering Sunday’s Game 1 against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.