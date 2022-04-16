James Paxton Progressing Well In Rehab From Tommy John Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

James Paxton is moving right along.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in April 2021. It’s unclear when he’ll make his debut for his new team this season, but manager Alex Cora provided a positive update on the left-hander.

Cora told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins that Paxton threw a bullpen session Friday that saw him throw around 20 pitches, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

“Everybody’s very excited to see where he’s at in his progression,” Cora said.

Paxton, along with Chris Sale, are with the Red Sox as they continue their homestand. They’ll remain with the team before heading back to Fort Myers to continue their rehab after Boston’s series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox look to get back in the win column Saturday when they host the Twins for the second of a four-game set. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET on NESN.