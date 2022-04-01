Patriots Mailbag: Which Still-Available Free Agents Could Pats Add?

Linebacker

Alexander Johnson

Anthony Barr

K.J. Wright

Kwon Alexander

Reggie Ragland

Joe Schobert

Guard

Ereck Flowers

Daryl Williams

Billy Price

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Trai Turner

A small handful of Patriots free agents have yet to sign new deals: linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy (who was released) and special teamer Brandon King. It remains to be seen whether any will return.

@Rogersc46043937

Why do a lot of the mock drafts have the Pats taking a punter? Jake Bailey is only 24 and one of the better punters in the league.

Because Bailey’s performance dipped a bit in 2021, and thanks to a proven performance escalator he triggered by making the Pro Bowl in 2020, he’s set to earn a salary of nearly $4 million this season — the highest of any NFL punter. The Patriots can wipe that entire salary off their books by cutting Bailey, leaving behind just $72,245 in dead money from his rookie signing bonus.

Bailey still is a very good punter, but that’s a lot of money to devote to that position, even for a special teams aficionado like Bill Belichick. If Belichick believes he can get comparable production from a much cheaper rookie — “Punt God” Matt Araiza from San Diego State is this year’s top prospect — that’s something he’d have to consider.

@robrien1968

Who will be returning kicks/punts with Gunnar gone?

We’ll see who they add in the draft, but the favorite right now to take over Gunner Olszewski’s punt-return duties is Jabrill Peppers. The newly signed safety has 83 career punt returns across five seasons with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, though he is coming off a torn ACL.

Peppers also has kick-return experience, though he hasn’t done that regularly since 2018. New receiver/running back Ty Montgomery has returned kicks, too, and running back J.J. Taylor is another potential option there.

@diegoalmeid1

What are the reall ods that Olave or Williams is still available at 21, im starting to fear their are gone in 20

I’m getting that sense, too. I think either Chris Olave or Jameson Williams would be a great fit for the Patriots if they’re willing to use a first-round pick on a wideout (of which I’m still skeptical), but there seems to be a good chance both will be gone by No. 21, even with Williams less than three months removed from an ACL tear.