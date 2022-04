NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins bounced back from Tuesday night’s loss in a dominant fashion.

Seven different Bruins scored in the Bruins’ 8-1 rout of the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night with six of the goals coming in the second period alone. The highlight of the night, however, was Billerica, Mass. native Marc McLaughlin scoring his first career goal in his first NHL game.

For more on the Bruins’ blowout victory, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.