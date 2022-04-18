Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Not Worried About Losing Step After Year Off

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is confident in his ability entering the 2022 season.

Butler spoke to the media for the first time since his Patriots reunion on Monday, and was asked about the possibility of taking some time to catch up to speed after not playing in 2021.

“It ain’t happening like that over here,” Butler told reporters, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’m confident I got it. I’ve worked hard. I didn’t sit on the couch all offseason … I’ll defeat (those) odds, I’m telling you now.”

Butler will need to be sharp as one of two additions at the position following the departure of star cornerback J.C. Jackson.