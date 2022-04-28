Red Sox Notes: Michael Wacha Shuts Down Blue Jays, Offense Comes Alive

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox put down the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 at Rogers Centre on Wednesday.

One of the largest factors in the win was another strong performance from starter Michael Wacha.

“I felt like my stuff was playing well and kind of complimenting each other, working off each other pitch-to-pitch,” Wacha said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Felt like me and (Kevin Plawecki) got on a nice little rhythm there towards the middle of that outing where we were just in a nice little groove.

“Yeah overall, I was getting ahead of guys, besides that last inning where I fell behind, but other than that, I felt like I was getting ahead of guys, and (was) able to put them away and kind of let the defense work behind me.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora felt the same way in his first game back from the COVID-19 restricted list, specifically crediting Wacha for a strong final frame in the sixth.

“The velocity was good, the location was good,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He didn’t make too many mistakes. I was telling him that the biggest pitch of the night was actually a 3-2 fastball to (Blue Jays catcher) Zack Collins. We’re up two, we don’t want to walk people. He went right after it, (Collins) hit a deep fly ball to right, we got him out and then he was very aggressive with (Blue Jays third baseman) Matt Chapman and (Blue Jays outfielder) Raimel Tapia and he gave us enough.

Wacha threw six innings allowing four hits, an earned run, two walks and struck out five. The 30-year-old pitcher has yet to make a bad start in a Red Sox uniform.