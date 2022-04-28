Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Will Not Play In Series Finale Vs. Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will be without their star shortstop as they try to split the series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Boston’s unofficial team captain Xander Bogaerts will have a scheduled off day for the final game of the four-game set with the Blue Jays.

“He’s off tomorrow, by the way,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage in reference to Bogaerts. “You know, there’s a lot of running, a lot of moving around and obviously playing on turf and we’re playing for 162-plus here.?

Cora did not mention who would take his place as Boston squares off with the Blue Jays in the Rogers Centre, with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage. You can watch it all on NESN.