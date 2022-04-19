Red Sox Place Two More Players On COVID-19 IL Before Blue Jays Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox on Tuesday placed catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz on the COVID-19 related injured list.

Boston filled the vacancies by promoting right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish from Triple-A Worcester and selecting outfielder Rob Refsnyder to the active major league roster.

This comes one day after Boston placed catcher Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 related IL and recalled fellow backstop Connor Wong from Worcester.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also revealed before Monday’s Patriots’ Day loss to the Minnesota Twins that two team staffers had contracted COVID-19.

Wong drew the start behind the plate Tuesday night with both Vázquez and Plawecki sidelined. Cora penciled Wong into the No. 9 spot in the lineup for Boston’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Wong, acquired in the blockbuster that brought Alex Verdugo to Boston while sending Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, appeared in six games with Boston in 2021. He batted .308 (4-for-13) in 14 plate appearances.

Refsnyder adds some extra versatility to the big league mix, as he’s played all three outfield spots in recent years. The 31-year-old journeyman, who fought for a roster spot during spring training, has 232 games of major league experience.