Red Sox Wrap: Boston Unable To Cap Series With Patriots’ Day Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t put the finishing touches on their four-game series and fell 8-3 against the Minnesota Twins on Marathon Monday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, who split the four-game set with Minnesota, now are 5-5 on the season. The Twins are an identical 5-5.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox, rocking the white “Boston” jerseys, put themselves in a great position to win their second consecutive series after back-to-back dominant starts this weekend from Tanner Houck and Michael Wacha, along with lockdown bullpen performances to complement them. Unfortunately for the hosts, that wasn’t the case on Patriots’ Day as Rich Hill (four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings) allowed a pair of two-run home runs early and Kutter Crawford (four runs on two hits and five walks in 1 2/3 innings) couldn’t keep Boston in late.

Minnesota benefited from nine hits and seven walks by the Boston pitching staff. The Twins put the game out of reach with a four-run eighth inning, taking advantage of four walks (one intentional) and a pair of wild pitches.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Minnesota starting pitcher Dylan Bundy limited the Red Sox to just one run on five hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

— Xander Bogaerts (3-for-5) continued to come alive with a straight multi-hit game. Bogaerts batted over .500 (7-for-13) with three runs, three RBIs and one home run in the final three games of the series.