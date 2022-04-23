Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bounces Back With 4-3 Win Against Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox broke their two-game losing streak by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 at Tropicana Field on Friday night.

The Red Sox improve to 7-7, and the Rays fall to the same record, 7-7.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox got off to a hot 4-1 start highlighted by Rafael Devers’ third-inning home run. Rays pitcher Corey Kluber gave up 11 hits through five innings. Two potential home runs were called fouls for both sides. Travis Shaw filled in at designated hitter for J.D. Martinez (left adductor) and almost hit a three-run home run, but the ball stood as a foul after replay review. Rays right fielder Randy Arozarena had a chance to bring Tampa Bay back in the ball game with a home run of his own, but his ball also stood as a foul after replay review.

Michael Wacha continued his fabulous start to the year, only allowing one run through five innings. In just his third start of 2022, Wacha earned his first win of the year (1-0). The Rays cut the lead to 4-3 in the seventh inning. However, Hansel Robles came in and shut down the Rays in 1 1/3 innings.

Rafael Devers absolutely rakes. pic.twitter.com/7M3SaGmksX — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 23, 2022

Jake Diekman was brought in to close. The Rays were threatening to walk off the game as the left-hander walked his first two batters and later walked Mike Zunino to load the bases. Bench coach Will Venable brought in Matt Barnes to potentially get the final out against Wander Franco, who hit two home runs in the first and fifth inning. Barnes was able to get the final out of the game thanks to an assist from second baseman Trevor Story who fielded Franco’s grounder and threw him out. Barnes earned his first save of the season.