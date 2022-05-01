Red Sox Wrap: Hirokazu Sawamura Throws Game Vs. Orioles, Literally

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in the 10th inning at Camden Yards on Saturday thanks to an errant throw by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura while fielding a bunt attempt. For the second time this road trip, an embarrassing overthrow proved to be the final blow for the Sox.

Boston fell to 9-13 on the young season while Baltimore improved to 7-14.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Nathan Eovaldi’s phenomenal start was overshadowed by the Red Sox inability to muster any form of consistent offense. Boston continued its trend of scoring early, then falling asleep against the Orioles waiver-wire caliber pitching.

The offense generated seven hits but could not string anything together following their lone run scored in the first inning. The Red Sox may be in need of another lineup shakeup, just to serve as a reset.

Camden Yards has served as a home run factory for the Red Sox in the past, who went homer-less once again on Saturday. With the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays pulling away from the American League East pack early, the Red Sox are losing time to get it together. It’s certainly not time to panic but the lackluster play has to pick up, especially against the 7-14 last-place Orioles.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Xander Bogaerts drove the in the only run for the Red Sox in the first inning, knocking in Trevor Story with a ground ball up the middle with the infield in.