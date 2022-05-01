Mike Vrabel’s Son, Boston College Product, Signs With Falcons As UDFA

NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Falcons just added a member of the Vrabel family to join their organization.

Boston College Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel signed with the Falcons as an unrestricted free agent just hours after the 2022 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday.

Tyler is the son of former New England Patriot linebacker and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Both of which did not appear to have a pleasant draft experience. While Tyler did not hear his name called, Mike traded away his top receiver due to contract disputes.

Tyler played in 35 games for the Eagles. He primarily played left tackle throughout his college career but has experience on the right side as well.

Vrabel was an All-ACC Honorable Mention for three consecutive years, and has started since his true freshman season. He is listed as 6-foot-5, 307 pounds.