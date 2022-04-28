Rob Gronkowski Had On-Brand Reaction To Mets-Cardinals Brawl

NESN Logo Sign In

Fireworks were set at Busch Stadium on Wednesday when the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets engaged in a benches-clearing brawl.

The fracas featuring the likes of All-Stars Nolan Arenado and Pete Alonso had the baseball world buzzing, but it seemingly did nothing for Rob Gronkowski.

Hours after tensions greatly rose between the two National League clubs, the future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end weighed in on the incident via Twitter.

“They should all fight if there gonna clear the benches,” Gronkowski tweeted.

Unfortunately for the four-time Super Bowl champion, it’s very unlikely we’ll ever see a full-on battle royal during a Major League Baseball game. But who knows, maybe push will come to shove if enough unwritten rules are violated.

As for Gronk, he still is a free agent roughly a month and a half into the new NFL year. But now that Tom Brady has committed to another season with the Buccaneers, we probably can count on Gronkowski running it back with Tampa Bay for at least the 2022 campaign.