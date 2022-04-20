Watch Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Net Game-Winning Goal Vs. Blues

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy delivered in the clutch when the B’s needed him the most Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

McAvoy put a blistering shot from the slot top shelf past Blues’ netminder Ville Husso just 48 seconds into overtime to life the Bruins to a 3-2 road win.

Check out how McAvoy put an end to the contest with this sensational tally:

A nice Chuckie rocket to call it a night ? #NHLBruins | @JagermeisterUSA pic.twitter.com/U0zS0vEIKp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 20, 2022

For McAvoy, it was his ninth goal of the season. Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk, who also added a tally in the game, recorded assists on McAvoy’s game-winning goal.

The Bruins are next in action on the road against the Pittsburg Penguins on Thursday at 7 p.m ET.