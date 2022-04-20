Watch Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Net Game-Winning Goal Vs. Blues

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy delivered in the clutch when the B’s needed him the most Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.
McAvoy put a blistering shot from the slot top shelf past Blues’ netminder Ville Husso just 48 seconds into overtime to life the Bruins to a 3-2 road win.
Check out how McAvoy put an end to the contest with this sensational tally:
For McAvoy, it was his ninth goal of the season. Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk, who also added a tally in the game, recorded assists on McAvoy’s game-winning goal.
The Bruins are next in action on the road against the Pittsburg Penguins on Thursday at 7 p.m ET.