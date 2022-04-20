Bruins Wrap: Charlie McAvoy Lifts B’s To Overtime Win Over Blues

A second effort on a wraparound attempt paid off for DeBrusk as he netted his 23rd goal of the season to level the score and nearly eight minutes later Taylor Hall put the Bruins in front by redirecting a point shot from Derek Forbort.

The Bruins’ defense held the Blues under four goals in a game for the first time since March 26, but Boston gave up a back-breaking goal in the waning seconds of the second period. The Bruins tried to run out the clock by keeping the puck pinned up against the boards, but the puck squirted out to Vladimir Tarasenko, who flung a backhanded shot on net that Robert Thomas redirected past Jeremy Swayman with 2.4 seconds remaining in the period.

STARS OF THE GAME

— How could McAvoy not be a star of the game? The Boston defenseman led a stellar defensive effort and then potted the game-winning goal with an unbelievable shot from the slot.

— It was a multi-point outing for DeBrusk, who tallied Boston’s first goal and then helped set up McAvoy in overtime.

— Tarasenko continues to be a thorn in the side for the Bruins. After potting two goals in last week’s win over Boston, Tarasenko registered assists on the first two goals from St. Louis.

