Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi, Alex Cora Review Connor Wong’s Outing

Connor Wong made the most of his opportunity in the Red Sox lineup on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The catcher was recalled from Triple-A Worcester over the weekend when Kevin Plawecki was moved to the COVID-19 related injured list, but he was thrust into action Tuesday as Christian Vázquez also hit the COVID IL.

Apparently the stage wasn’t too big for the prospect, who not only earned the praise of Nathan Eovaldi for calling a great game and helping hold the Blue Jays to one run but also hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in Boston’s 2-1 victory.

“Really nice (to be able to contribute),” Wong told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “Just not trying to do too much, just trying to get a job done. Jackie (Bradley Jr.) did a nice job getting (Bobby Dalbec) over to third and I was just looking for a pitch I could get to the outfield and I put a good swing on it. Good enough swing.”

If it seemed like a seamless transition for Wong, who appeared in six games for Boston in 2021, it may have been helped by his familiarity with Eovaldi. The pair began working out together in the offseason in 2020, and both catcher and pitcher acknowledged their relationship may have helped shake off the jitters.

However, Eovaldi gave credit where it was due.

“We were able to work a lot in the offseason, so he’s real familiar with all my pitches and stuff,” Eovaldi told reporters after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But I felt like handled everybody else out there really good tonight. I felt like he was sticking a lot of really good pitches, got a couple calls for me.”