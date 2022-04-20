Red Sox Notes: Nathan Eovaldi, Alex Cora Review Connor Wong’s Outing

Connor Wong made the most of his opportunity in the Red Sox lineup on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
The catcher was recalled from Triple-A Worcester over the weekend when Kevin Plawecki was moved to the COVID-19 related injured list, but he was thrust into action Tuesday as Christian Vázquez also hit the COVID IL.
Apparently the stage wasn’t too big for the prospect, who not only earned the praise of Nathan Eovaldi for calling a great game and helping hold the Blue Jays to one run but also hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in Boston’s 2-1 victory.
“Really nice (to be able to contribute),” Wong told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “Just not trying to do too much, just trying to get a job done. Jackie (Bradley Jr.) did a nice job getting (Bobby Dalbec) over to third and I was just looking for a pitch I could get to the outfield and I put a good swing on it. Good enough swing.”
If it seemed like a seamless transition for Wong, who appeared in six games for Boston in 2021, it may have been helped by his familiarity with Eovaldi. The pair began working out together in the offseason in 2020, and both catcher and pitcher acknowledged their relationship may have helped shake off the jitters.
However, Eovaldi gave credit where it was due.
“We were able to work a lot in the offseason, so he’s real familiar with all my pitches and stuff,” Eovaldi told reporters after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But I felt like handled everybody else out there really good tonight. I felt like he was sticking a lot of really good pitches, got a couple calls for me.”
Red Sox manager Alex Cora also acknowledged the relationship between Wong and Eovaldi but noted the catcher had more to offer than just a familiarity with the team’s top starter.
“Overall, he’s a good defensive catcher,” Cora said. “He retains information, and we like what he does behind the plate.”
Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:
— Hansel Robles got the win and Garrett Whitlock was credited with the save as the bullpen backed a busy start from Nathan Eovaldi. Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman also helped out in relief.
— The Blue Jays didn’t make it easy on Eovaldi, who scattered seven hits through 4 2/3 innings of work. He also allowed his fifth home run of the season in what was his third start. For reference, he didn’t allow his fifth home run until his 18th start in 2021.
— Trevor Story extended his hitting streak to six games with his third-inning double that scored the tying run in Kiké Hernández. Story finished the night 1-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk in addition to that RBI double.
— Whitlock raised some eyebrows when he came in for the bottom of the ninth, but not because of his pitching. He moved over to cover first base and slid into the bag to get an out, then looked a little shaken up upon returning to the mound. There was a brief mound visit, but Whitlock finished up the game and apparently is OK.
“He just has a raspberry or a strawberry, whatever they call it,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.
— The sides continue the series on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NESN.