NFL Rumors: Real Reason Tom Brady Met Glazers At Manchester United Match

Many assume that Tom Brady-Glazer Family meeting, which occurred at a Machester United match hours before the star quarterback ended his NFL retirement, was about forcing Bruce Arians out as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Perhaps Brady and the Glazers, who own both the Bucs and Manchester United, did talk about facilitating Arians’ exit. But, according to a new report from Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, the true reason behind the meeting was something much bigger.

On Thursday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that Brady’s initial plan was to leave Tampa and join the Miami Dolphins as both a player and minority owner. However, for multiple reasons, the plan was upended by Brian Flores’ bombshell lawsuit, in which Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is accused both of racial discrimination and of offering financial incentives to lose games.

With his Miami goals eliminated, Brady, reportedly using the Bucs as a fallback plan, first had to mend fences with the Glazer Family. Volin’s report offers further insight into a fascinating situation.

Here’s an excerpt:

With his plans with the Dolphins blown up, Brady was left with two choices: stay retired without knowing what he was going to do with his life or return to football.

The decision was obvious. But Brady had to clear up some issues in Tampa first.