Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Nathan Eovaldi Starts On Opening Day

Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball rolling for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees.

The right-handed pitcher starts on the mound for the Red Sox on Friday afternoon in their Opening Day matchup with the Yankees. It’s the third consecutive year Eovaldi takes the mound for Boston, and Red Sox Nation is hoping he’ll deliver an outstanding performance to start the 2022 campaign on sound footing.

Boston manager Alex Cora starts a formidable-looking lineup to bolster Eovaldi’s efforts. Center fielder Kiké Hernández bats leadoff, and third baseman Rafael Devers follows as the No. 2 hitter. The heart of Boston’s batting order consists of shortstop Xander Bogaerts, designated hitter J.D. Martinez and left fielder Alex Verdugo, who bat third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Second baseman Trevor Story bats sixth in his Red Sox debut, followed by first baseman Bobby Dalbec and right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. Catcher Christian Vázquez bats ninth.

Right-handed ace Gerrit Cole is the Yankees’ starting pitcher.

This is the first time since 2013 the Red Sox have opened a season against the Yankees and at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox won 8-2 on Opening Day and went on to win the World Series. Can history repeat itself?

NESN will air full pregame coverage of Red Sox-Yankees, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.