Bruce Arians Has On-Brand Response To Reports Of Tom Brady Friction

Bruce Arians said all the right things Thursday, including when he was asked about Tom Brady.

Predictably, Arians was asked about reports of friction between him and Brady, and whether any drama led to his decision to retire as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ever-candid 69-year-old denied the claims in his predictably colorful way.

“Every one of (Buccaneers players) has gotten cussed out, including (Brady),” Arians told reporters during a press conference. “That’s just part of me. That’s nothing new. But we have a great relationship. As soon as he retired, I think we texted every week. ‘Hey, where you at? What are you doing? When are you coming to play golf? When are you coming back down this way?’

“People gotta write s–t. And it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Take that for what it’s worth, which might not be much. For a variety of reasons, few people are selling what Brady, Arians and the Bucs are selling this offseason.

Todd Bowles will now take over as head coach in Tampa Bay. Time will tell whether he and Brady develop a strong working relationship.