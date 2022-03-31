Tom Brady-Bruce Arians Conspiracy Raises Obvious Bill Belichick Questions

NESN Logo Sign In

If you like movies such as “Memento,” “Joker” and “Fight Club,” then you probably will love the eventual biopic about Tom Brady. Because, like the leads in those films, the greatest quarterback in NFL history has proven to be an unreliable narrator.

For reasons occasionally understandable, few things Brady says can be taken at face value. Sometimes that’s because he appears overly scripted, and other times it’s because he’s lying to your face. You could argue the most transparent Brady has been during the latter half of his career is when he described himself as the “most miserable 8-0 quarterback in the NFL” during his final season with the New England Patriots.

So, it’s no wonder that people aren’t picking up what Brady is putting down after his retirement switcheroo with Bruce Arians.

Before and after Brady formally announced his eventually brief retirement last month, multiple credible reports indicated disillusionment with Arians and life as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer led to his departure. And, when Brady unretired 40 days later, many predicted the move would cost Arians his job. Arians and Brady said all the right things in the two weeks that followed. Then, Wednesday night, Arians retired as head coach in Tampa with intentions of moving into a front-office role. Brady immediately fired off a lengthy statement praising his former coach, and Arians claimed the quarterback’s decision to return actually convinced him that retiring was the right move. Something about wanting to set up new head coach Todd Bowles for success. He reiterated those claims during a press conference Thursday and insisted he and Brady have a great relationship. Brady also wants people to believe he learned of Arians’ plans to retire on the same day he decided to end his own retirement.

You don’t need a tinfoil hat to believe something else is at play. And if you do buy into the conspiracy theory about Brady allegedly pulling a power play and forcing Arians out, then it probably wouldn’t take much for you to believe something similar could’ve happened in Foxboro, Mass.

The rumors of Brady and Arians not liking each other are nothing compared to what’s been reported — credibly or otherwise — about the power struggle in New England.

During the 2017 season, ESPN investigative journalist Seth Wickersham got the ball rolling with a lengthy report detailing friction between Brady, Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Similar things were reported over the next two years, despite New England winning another Super Bowl in 2018. The situation reached a head before the 2019 campaign, with Brady receiving a phony contract restructure that opened the door for his once-unfathomable exit. Brady pouted his way through a forgettable season and bolted for Tampa Bay during the spring.