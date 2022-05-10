Binge Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Tuesday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s crunch time for the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox, and fans won’t miss a minute of the action, thanks to NESN networks.

The Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Red Sox are in Atlanta, where they open their two-game series with the Braves. Although the games’ start times are just 20 minutes apart, NESN offers fans the opportunity to Binge Watch all the action.

Bruins-Hurricanes coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN with “Bruins Face-Off Live: Eastern Conference First Round.” Puck drop from PNC Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. “Bruins Overtime Live: Eastern Conference First Round” immediately will follow the final horn, and Boston-Carolina coverage wraps up with “Bruins Postgame Final: Eastern Conference First Round.”

NESN+ will air Red Sox-Braves in full, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:20 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can catch stream Red Sox-Braves and Bruins-Hurricanes online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.

See how to Binge Watch Tuesday’s Bruins and Red Sox programming on NESN networks below.

Binge Watch Bruins coverage on NESN

6 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off Live: Eastern Conference First Round

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round Game 5: Bruins at Hurricanes

9:30 p.m. — Bruins Overtime Live: Eastern Conference First Round

10 p.m. — Bruins Postgame Final: Eastern Conference First Round