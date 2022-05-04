Binge Watch Bruins, Red Sox Coverage Wednesday On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Two is the prime number for those Boston sports fans looking to Binge Watch the Bruins or Red Sox on Wednesday night.

NESN networks will air Game 2 of the Bruins versus Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup playoffs series and the second matchup of the Red Sox versus Los Angeles Angels series Wednesday night. The games will begin at almost the same time, but NESN offers fans the opportunity to Binge Watch either one, or even both.

Bruins-Hurricanes coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN with “Bruins Face-Off Live: Eastern Conference First Round.” Puck drop from PNC Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. “Bruins Overtime Live: Eastern Conference First Round” immediately will follow the final horn, and Boston-Carolina coverage wraps up with “Bruins Postgame Final: Eastern Conference First Round.”

NESN+ will air Red Sox-Angels in full, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can catch the Red Sox-Angels and Bruins-Hurricanes games online at Watch NESN Live.

See how to Binge Watch Wednesday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on NESN networks below.

Binge Watch Bruins coverage on NESN

6 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off Live: Eastern Conference First Round

7 p.m. — Bruins at Hurricanes, Game 2

9:30 p.m. — Bruins Overtime Live: Eastern Conference First Round

10 p.m. — Bruins Postgame Final: Eastern Conference First Round