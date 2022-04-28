Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Thursday On NESN Networks

Boston sports fans who want to watch the Red Sox and Bruins in action, NESN networks have you covered.
The Red Sox and Blue Jays end their four-game series in Toronto, and the Bruins face off against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden in Boston’s last home game of the 2021-22 regular season. NESN networks offer fans the opportunity to Binge Watch full coverage of both games live and in full.
Red Sox-Blue Jays coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NESN with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 2:30 p.m. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 3:07 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out.
Bruins-Sabres coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on NESN+ with “Bruins Face-Off Live.” Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final horn. NESN+ will air Bruins-Sabres in full. If Red Sox coverage runs long, NESN will join Bruins-Sabres in progress.
Remember, if you’re on the go you can catch the Red Sox-Blue Jays and Bruins-Sabres games online at Watch NESN Live.
See how to Binge Watch Thursday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on NESN networks below.
Binge Watch Red Sox Coverage on NESN
2 p.m. — Red Sox First Pitch
2:30 p.m. — Red Sox Gameday Live
3 p.m. — Red Sox at Blue Jays
6 p.m. — Red Sox Extra Innings Live
6:30 p.m. — Red Sox Final
Binge Watch Bruins coverage on NESN, NESN+
6 p.m. — Ultimate Bruins Show (NESN+)
6:30 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off Live (NESN+)
7 p.m. — Bruins at Sabres (NESN and NESN+)
9:30 p.m. — Bruins Overtime Live (NESN and NESN+)
10 p.m. — Bruins Postgame Final (NESN and NESN+)
* If Red Sox coverage runs long, Bruins-Sabres will begin on NESN+, and NESN will join in-progress.
Binge Watch Red Sox, Bruins again on NESN
11 p.m. — Sox In Two: Red Sox at Blue Jays
1 a.m. — Bruins In Two: Panthers at Bruins
